End of April Parades, Plays and More Mother Lode Events

2018 Twain Harte Dog Parade View Photo

There is a dog parade, a mutt march and more events happening this weekend.

The ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ Parade will take place at 11 am on Saturday in Twain Harte. The family event is open to dogs trained to walk on a leash who are socially friendly. Parade registration begins at 10 am and there will be awards for best dressed dog, best trick performer and more. Proceeds for the event go to help Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC) as detailed here.

The Murphys Mutt March and the Muttminster Dog Show will be at Murphys Community Park. Registration is at 10:30 am with the route going out toward Ironstone and looping back to the park where the popular Muttminster Dog Show will be. More details are in the event listing.

Online ticket sales have been extended through today, Thursday April 25th for Calaveras Winegrape Alliance’s Spring Wine Weekend in Murphys. The event, this Saturday and Sunday features several Calaveras Wineries who will each be offering discounts, some will have live music and activities.

The annual rig inspections and driving test for the Evacuation of Livestock in Tuolumne Emergencies (ELITE) Team and new member orientation are this Saturday or June 1st at 9 am in the parking lot of Animal Control and the Humane Society.

The Sonora Parkinson’s Awareness Walk will take place this Saturday April 27th. Hear from a Michael J Fox Foundation Ambassador at 1:30 pm and the walk will start at 2 pm. Details are in the event listing here.

Railtown 1897 is offering three train rides Saturday and Sunday behind the historic 1953 Baldwin Whitcomb No.1265 engine with colorful historical characters aboard sharing fascinating facts and stories of intrigue, humor, and adventure. The Mother Lode History Train Experiences are detailed in their community event listing here.

There is a new walk-through exhibit of several large dioramas that depict the life of streams and waterways in Tuolumne County. The exhibit is called “At the Water’s Edge” and you can see it from 10 am to 4 pm daily through Monday, April 29th at Columbia’s Miners’ Hall. The nonprofit project is funded by California’s Heartland Creative Corps, and is designed to build awareness on the sensitive nature of our waterways and the importance of protecting them as detailed in the event listing.

A pancake breakfast fundraiser at Applebees is this Saturday from 8 to 10 am will raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Tuolumne County. Tickets can be purchased now, or at the door as detailed here.

Hundreds of volunteers are needed for more than 20 projects across the county, from community garden preparation to beautification of our senior center and more! Visit www.LoveTuolumneCounty.org to explore projects and register.

Mountain Youth and Community Theater is performing the Tony-nominated Broadway hit ‘A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS’ Friday through Sunday as detailed here.

Bret Harte Drama is performing a musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s literary classic, Little Women. There will be six performances in the Dr. Elliott A. Smart Performing Arts Center in Angels Camp between April 18th and the 26th as detailed here.

At the Fallon House in Columbia it is the last weekend to see Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of Little Shop of Horrors. Details about the play are in the blog review here.

The Columbia College Community Chorus, with Conductor Dr. Daryl Hollinger, presents its annual Spring Concert in the sanctuary of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Sonora. The almost 50-voice chorus will give two performances on Saturday and Sunday at 3 pm both days. Details to reserve seats are here.

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Tuolumne County and Drop The Drugs Day in Calaveras County. Both events aim to safely dispose of unused medication. All participants will remain anonymous and no record of dropped off medications will be maintained.

Sunday don’t miss Granny Basketball in the Columbia Elementary School Gym. The Columbia Gold-Diggers will face off against the Sonora Poppies in an official Granny Basketball League Game. After that “The Grannies” challenged “The Greenies” of the Sierra Outdoor School Staff. Details are in the event listing here.

New Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez has announced a series of Town Hall meetings to address any questions or concerns in the community. The next meeting will take place on Wednesday May 1st at 5:30 pm in the Manzanita Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Pinocchio’s. Check out the movie times at local theaters, and review highway conditions and local gas prices in our traffic section.