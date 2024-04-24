Update: A traffic alert: Boulders Blocking Lane Of HWY 49 In Tuttletown Cleared

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Update at 12:40 p.m.: The CHP updates that several boulders have been cleared from the northbound lane of Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County near the Sevenot Bridge. The rocks came troubling down onto the highway around 10:11 a.m. Officers directed traffic for over two and a half hours while a Caltrans crew removed the boulders. The roadway has been completely reopened, and traffic is moving freely again.

Original post at 11:30 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that large rocks are blocking the northbound lane of Highway 49 near Studhorse Flat Road, near the Stevenot Bridge. Officers are directing traffic. The CHP asks drivers to avoid the area by taking an alternative route, if possible. Caltrans has been notified of the situation. There is no estimated time as to when the boulders will be cleared.