Water Conservation Needed During Upcoming Ditch Outage

Tuolumne Main Canal - Water Ditch-Archive Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E will be doing annual maintenance and repairs on the Tuolumne Main Canal next week, requiring water conservation.

From this Sunday, April 28 through Sunday, May 5, water will be shut off from Lyons Reservoir. During the repair period, water supply will come from storage tanks and limited-capacity groundwater wells.

To meet demand, all TUD customers are asked to limit outside watering, do not wash vehicles, turn off automatic lawn and drip sprinkler timers, and repair any water leaks.

In addition, TUD asks customers to continue conserving one additional week after May 5 so that the water storage supply can recover.