Weekend Garage Fire In Ponderosa Hills

Tuolumne County, CA – A weekend garage fire in the Ponderosa Hills area of Tuolumne County resulted in the death of a family pet.

On Sunday, April 21, around 8:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a working structure fire in the 18000 block of Millsite Road near Westview Way and off Canyonview Drive, east of Tuolumne Road North. When fire crews arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were pouring out of a garage.

Firefighters had extinguished the blaze in less than 30 minutes, according to Tuolumne County Fire Department officials. They added, “Due to an extensive overhaul, crews were on scene until just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Sadly, there was a pet cat that perished in the fire.”

No one was inside the garage when the flames broke out, and injuries were reported. About half of the building was damaged. The cause is under investigation.

Resources on scene included CAL Fire, Tuolumne County Fire Department, Tuolumne Rancheria Fire, Twain Harte Fire, and Tuolumne City Fire.