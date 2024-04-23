Travelers Urged To Avoid Tuolumne Road Later This Week

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will be doing some sanitary sewer flushing work on Tuolumne Road that will delay traffic by about 15 minutes.

The work area will be set up on Thursday, from 8 am – 3 pm, between Mono Way and Hess Avenue.

Flaggers will be directing traffic during the flushing operations. Travelers are advised to take alternate routes, if possible. Sanitary flushing is a routine maintenance activity used to improve pipe flow by removing debris along the interior of the pipe.