Drug Drop Off Events Planned In Tuolumne And Calaveras

Sonora, CA– Drug take-back days will be occurring this Saturday in Tuolumne and Calaveras.

The Tuolumne event will take place at the Tuolumne County Library on Saturday, April 27th from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM. It’s a chance to drop off prescription and over-the-counter medication except for intravenous solutions, injectables, and srines. If a liquid product is brought to the event it is advised that the container should remain sealed. All participants will remain anonymous and no record of dropped off medications will be maintained. The Sheriff’s Department will be on the scene to provide security for participants and to gather the controlled substances.

In Calaveras “Drop The Drug” events will be held at two locations, The Calaveras County Office of Education at 185 South Main Street, Angels Camp, and Toyon Middle School, situated on Highway 12 between San Andreas and Valley Spring from 10 am-2 pm. “Drop the Drugs” day provides residents with the opportunity to dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs. Deputies will be stationed at each site to receive these materials. Organizers request that all identifying information on medicine containers be either marked out or removed to ensure complete anonymity. The service is entirely free, and participants will not be subjected to questioning. For community members unable to attend the event on April 27th, permanent “Drug Drop Boxes” have been established at two locations: the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in San Andreas and the Angels Camp Police Department. These boxes are available for drug drop-offs during regular business hours.