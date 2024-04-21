Roadwork Planned for the Last Full Week of April

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the last full week of April 2024 in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between Sweetwater Campground and Sawmill Mountain Road, east of Groveland, for slope repair Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Friday, April 26, from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Expect a moving lane closure on Highway 120 from Old Highway 120 to Sweetwater Campground for a sweeping operation beginning Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 there will be overnight one-way traffic control between Smoke Street and Main Street in Jamestown for utility work beginning Sunday, April 21 through Friday, April 26, 2024, from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road expect traffic breaks for highway construction. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Highway 4 there will be one-way traffic control from Douglas Flat/Main Street to Anrey Court for utility work on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 Bridge work at Mokelumne River will limit traffic to one-way through June 30, 2024

On Highway 49 there will be overnight, one-way traffic control from Centennial Road to Route 4 South for utility work beginning Sunday, April 21, through Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Also on Highway 49 there will be one-way traffic control from Centennial Road to Ramorini Lane for utility work beginning Wednesday, April 24, through Friday, April 26, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Road projects are subject to change due to weather, availability of equipment, traffic incidents, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.