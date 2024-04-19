Ballot Measure Aims To Rollback Proposition 47

California Capitol Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Major retailers like Walmart are among those backing a planned ballot measure in November to increase penalties for shoplifting and drug dealing.

In 2014, California voters passed Proposition 47, which reduced penalties in an effort to ease overcrowding at jails and prisons. Critics argue it has led to spikes in shoplifting crimes and large-scale thefts.

A coalition called Californians for Safer Communities announces that it has collected over 900,000 signatures needed to place a measure on the ballot to roll back parts of Proposition 47.

Shoplifters would be charged with a felony, regardless of the amount stolen, if they have two prior theft convictions. Opponents of Proposition 47 argue that people can currently steal up to $950 in goods and get away with only a misdemeanor.

The measure would also increase penalties for fentanyl dealers.

The ballot measure campaign is primarily being funded by large retailers. Walmart has donated $2.5 million, Home Depot has given $1 million, and Target has donated $500,000. It also has the support of several law enforcement organizations and politicians.