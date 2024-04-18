Aerial Seeding Planned For Burn Scar In Alpine County

Alpine County, CA — 20 tons of seed will be dropped on forested land in Alpine County next week in the area of the 2021 Tamarack Fire.

The fire burned 68,000 acres, primarily in the Mokelumne Wilderness of Alpine County, in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

A blended mix of native grass, forb, and shrub species will be spread along 4,000 acres in isolated areas. The USDA Forest Service has awarded a contract to Sinton Helicopters to do the work.

Sierra Zone Botanist Tim Kellison says, “We are excited about this effort to reestablish native vegetation in areas where habitat has been slow to recover from the effects of the fire. The native plant communities within the designated treatment areas are at risk of conversion to non-native invasive annual grasses which, in turn, would reduce suitable habitat for pollinators, mule deer, and Bi-State Sage-Grouse.”

Recreationists will want to consider avoiding the Tamarack Fire burn area, especially the isolated locations, this coming Monday, April 22, while the work takes place, and especially take precautions if you see helicopters in the area.