Update: Structure Fire In Sonora

Garage Fire in Sonora on Rough and Ready Trail View Photo

Update at 5:36 p.m.: Fire crews have contained an afternoon blaze on Rough and Ready Trail off Jamestown Road.

CAL Fire dispatch reports that the garage was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the property located in the 19900 block of Rough and Ready Trail near Panorama Place. They added that the fire did not spread to nearby vegetation. Reportedly, one resident and a dog were able to flee the home before firefighters arrived. CAL Fire noted that the house was detached from the garage and suffered no damage.

The resources on scene included five engines. A small crew will remain mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 5:07 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Fire crews are working to knock down a structure fire off Jamestown Road in Sonora.

The fire ignited after 4:45 p.m. in the 19900 block of Rough and Ready Trail near Panorama Place. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames and smoke were shooting out of a garage. There is no word on whether the flames have spread to any other buildings or vegetation. It is also unclear whether anyone was on the property when the fire broke out. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.