1,660 Acres To Be Burned This Season Near China Ridge

Prescribed burning with torch View Photo

Groveland, CA — A significant planned burning project could get underway as early as next week in the Groveland Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest.

Depending on weather, 50-200 acres will be burned daily, in the area of China Ridge, totaling up to 1,660 acres this season. There is a goal of burning 5,000 acres in that area over the coming five years.

The project area follows China Ridge south to Greeley Hill Road, approximately four miles northeast of Greeley Hill. The majority of the burning will be adjacent to Smith Station Road, Greeley Hill Road, and Forest Road 2S05.

Smoke impacts are anticipated to be minimal, according to the Forest Service.