Update:Thousand Continue To Have No Electricity In Calaveras County

PGE power outage in the Arnold area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 6:53 a.m.: PG&E reports that it has pushed back the restoration time for nearly 4,500 customers without power in the Arnold area of Calaveras County. It was scheduled for 7 a.m. but the utility has updated that the restoration is now 6 p.m. More details on the outage can be viewed below.

Original post at 5:31 a.m.: Arnold, CA — A large power outage continues in Calaveras County, as more than 4,500 PG&E customers are still without power this morning.

The outage began just after 3 p.m. yesterday, as reported here, and runs along the Highway 4 corridor, stretching from Arnold to Dorrington to Cottage Springs. It is impacting 4,436 customers. The utility reports that a crew is working on repairs as equipment issues are to blame for the outage. The estimated restoration time is 7 a.m.