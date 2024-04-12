Large Power Outage In Calaveras County 

Power outage in Arnold along the Highway 4 corridor View Photo

Arnold, CA — More than 4,500 PG&E customers in Calaveras County have lost their power this afternoon.

The outage began just after 3 p.m. and runs along the Highway 4 corridor, stretching from Arnold to Dorrington, past Cottage Springs, and nearly to Ganns. It is impacting 4,459 customers. The utility reports that a crew is investigating the outage, but has not yet determined a cause. The estimated restoration time is 9 p.m.