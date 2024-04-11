Chicken Ranch Casino Resort Hires New Group Sales Manager

Katie Kirkland new Group Sales Manager at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort View Photo

Jamestown, CA – In preparation for this summer’s opening, Chicken Ranch Casino Resort has hired a new group sales manager who is touted for her “fresh perspective.”

Katie Kirkland has over 14 years of experience in the hospitality, tourism, and sales industries. She is also no stranger to the area, as she has previously worked at Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne, Club Med Resorts, and Development Counsellors International. Some of her accomplishments include expanding into three international markets for Visit Tuolumne County as its Sales and Marketing Director. Resort officials also note that Kirkland is known for designing and implementing innovative campaigns.

“As the new Group Sales Manager at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, I am excited to bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to enhance our guests’ group experiences. Our team is dedicated to creating memorable events and ensuring every detail exceeds expectations. I look forward to collaborating with our clients and partners to elevate our offerings and establish Chicken Ranch as a premier destination for group gatherings.”

Resort officials added that Kirkland’s appointment brings a fresh perspective and a strong focus on delivering unparalleled guest experiences. They add, “With her experience in marketing and sales, Kirkland will play a crucial role in shaping the group’s sales strategies and establishing meaningful connections within the community.”

Kirkland has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from California State University, Stanislaus, and a Master of Arts in Communication Management from the University of Denver.