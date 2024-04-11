Second Weekend Of April Events

There are several events planned this weekend. First, leading up to the weekend, Tuolumne County Museum was granted the first opportunity in the state to house the Telling Stories of Mexican California Exhibit for almost two months. The influence of Mexican Californios in the Mother Lode prior to statehood in 1850 was strong, influencing many city names, Columbia’s Cinco de Mayo and more. Community members are encouraged to visit the museum Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm, or it is open late this Saturday until 7 pm, or on Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm from now through June 2nd.

Summerville High School is performing Seussical Jr. this Thursday and Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm and 7 pm. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and many Dr. Seuss characters will spring to life onstage in a “fantastical musical extravaganza” as detailed here.

ReStore’s 50% Off Sale to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County was rescheduled for this Friday, April 12th at 14301 Mono Way, Suite A in East Sonora.

Bret Harte High School Leadership will be putting on a mud volleyball tournament fundraiser, taking place at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. Teams of six players will be battling through the knee high mud for the title of Mud Volleyball Champion as detailed here.

Join The Pebbles in a Pond team for its sixth live show event in Groveland. “We, The People: Stories of America” offers storytelling, music, and visual art, including a student art show.

Beyond Groveland head to the 29th Annual Mariposa Gem And Mineral Show Saturday or Sunday.

Calaveras Airport Day is a family and community fun day focused on airplanes and the airport. Admission is free from 10 am until 3 pm with vintage aircraft displays, airplane rides and food available for purchase as detailed here.

The Midsummer Night’s Dream fundraiser for Sierra Waldorf School seeks to bolster their tuition adjustment program. The Online Silent Auction continues through this Saturday ending at the Shake it for Shakespeare Auction details here.

The first POGs and Rogues Outdoor Veteran Group hike will be meeting the parking lot of Woods Creek Rotary Park for coffee and will step off from there. The Trail is about two miles and has a good uphill component, so wear hiking shoes and bring water, as detailed in the event listing here.

The Sonora Spurs Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be hosting its 15th Annual Heritage Banquet on Saturday at the Sonora Elk Lodge. Details are here.

It is also time for the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association’s Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. Enjoy a delicious meal while supporting our local firefighters, details are here.

Saturday is Second Saturday Art Night and the Aronos hall is hosting a dance. There will be no regular dance in June or July so don’t miss the event detailed here.

Fallon House in Columbia is hosting Sierra Repertory Theater’s performance of Little Shop of Horrors. Performances will continue through April 28th. Details about the play are in the blog review here.

The Todd Schroeder and Friends Benefit Concert for the Sonora High School Young Artist Grant is Saturday at the Sonora High School Auditorium, starting at 7:30 with reserved seating only, get ticket information here.

Railtown 1897 in Jamestown is open, train ticket details and more information are in this event listing.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Pinnochio’s. Check out the movie times at local theaters, review the Snow Report in the weather section and see the conditions yourself via local webcams here.