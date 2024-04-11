Murder Investigation Underway In Long Barn

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Long Barn, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Long Barn.

Shortly after 10 o’clock on Wednesday evening deputies responded to the area of Long Barn Road near Circle Drive for a report of a man being shot. While heading to the location, a second person was also reportedly shot. When deputies arrived, they ordered multiple people out of the home, including the shooting suspect, who was taken into custody.

Inside the residence, there was a deceased man who had died from gunshot wounds, and a second victim, who was injured and transported by medics to an air ambulance. An active investigation remains ongoing in the area and community members are urged to stay away from the scene. No names have been released at this time.