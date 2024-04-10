Wrong Place At Wrong Time

TCSO patrol vehicle View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A Sonora man ended up being in the wrong place at the wrong time after he was arrested while deputies were doing a parole check on another person in the Jamestown area.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were recently conducting a patrol check on a transient man and woman in the area of Rawhide Bridge when they also began speaking to 51-year-old Jerome Zylstra. A record check revealed he was on probation, allowing his person to be searched.

Inside his backpack, deputies uncovered about five grams of methamphetamine and a fixed-blade knife inside, which they noted was in an “easily accessible, zippered, pocket of the backpack.” Zylstra was arrested on charges of felony possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, along with having the controlled substance and smoking paraphernalia.