Crash On Tuolumne Road Stalls Traffic

Sonora, CA — First responders remain on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road that is slowing traffic during the evening commute.

The CHP reports that two sedans collided at the Hess Avenue intersection just after 3:30 p.m. The wreckage is blocking the roadway, with officers directing traffic that is getting backed up in both directions. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible by taking an alternative route like Mono Way or Standard Road. There is no estimated time being given for when the roadway may completely reopen.

The CHP is reporting minor injuries in this crash.