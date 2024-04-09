Collision At Busy Sonora Intersection Impacting Traffic

Collision at the Mono Way and Highway 108 intersection in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA – Traffic is currently impacted on Mono Way and the Highway 108 intersection after an early morning crash in Sonora.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials relay that a “deputy drove up on a traffic collision and saw a truck that had crashed into a traffic light pole and also struck the light signal control box.”

Sheriff’s officials shared that, due to the crash, the traffic signal lights at the intersection are out. They added that no estimated time has been given for when the lights will be repaired. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution when driving through the area.

The unidentified pickup driver involved in the collision was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment. No additional details on that person’s condition were disclosed.