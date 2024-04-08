Caltrans Set To Commence Embankment Repair and Drainage Work

Groveland CA– – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is gearing up to launch construction efforts aimed at stabilizing an embankment along State Route 120, situated east of Groveland.

Commencing during the week of April 15, construction is anticipated to conclude in June. However, Caltrans maintenance crews have been actively involved since the onset of a slide triggered by a February rainstorm. Their efforts thus far have included clearing the shoulder and roadway of mud and debris from the slide, as well as installing K-rail (concrete barriers) to impede the slide’s progression. Since March, ongoing monitoring of the slide has been supplemented by the use of an excavator to eliminate loose and hazardous material. The upcoming construction phase will entail the continued removal of loose earth, the substitution of K-rail with sizable boulders, and the implementation of a water collection system atop the embankment to divert water away from the compromised slide bank.

Work hours are slated for Mondays through Thursdays from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., with one-way traffic control implemented on Highway 120 between Sweetwater Campground and Sawmill Mountain Road. Motorists should anticipate potential delays ranging from 10 to 15 minutes. The estimated $1.489 million Director’s Order emergency repair project will be executed by George Reed, Inc., headquartered in Modesto.