Clear
57.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rollover Crash In Wallace

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Wallace Rollover Crash - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

Wallace Rollover Crash - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Wallace, CA — Calaveras officials are on the scene of a rollover vehicle accident on Camanche Parkway South near Wallace Lake Drive.

The CHP reports that the car went through a gate and overturned. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, and others, are also assisting. The car is partially blocking the roadway. Travel with caution in the area. The crash occurred at around 8:20 am.

 

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert