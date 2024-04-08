Rollover Crash In Wallace

Wallace Rollover Crash - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image View Photo

Wallace, CA — Calaveras officials are on the scene of a rollover vehicle accident on Camanche Parkway South near Wallace Lake Drive.

The CHP reports that the car went through a gate and overturned. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, and others, are also assisting. The car is partially blocking the roadway. Travel with caution in the area. The crash occurred at around 8:20 am.