Parking Lot Purchase Highlights Sonora Council Meeting

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote on purchasing a parking lot at the corner of Church and Stewart Street for $124,000 from the Irving J Symons Foundation, a supporting organization of the Sonora Area Foundation.

The city already owns a nearby parking lot at Church Street and Washington Street, so it would add to the public parking inventory in that area. The proposed purchase is designed to be a public benefit.

In addition, the council will vote on having Mayor Mark Plummer sign a completed Community Wildfire Protection Plan that was developed by the city administrator and the fire department.

In addition, the council will vote on approving the Sonora Chamber of Commerce’s plans for its summer concert series on Second Saturday Art Nights over the summer and fall months. They would be held at Coffill Park on June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, and October 12.

There will also be proclamations recognizing Red Cross Month and Autism Awareness Month. The meeting will start today (April 1) at 5pm at Sonora City Hall. It is open to the public.