Easter Weekend Events

Columbia State Historic Park Event-Easter View Photo

There are several events planned this Easter Holiday weekend.

First today, Thursday March 27, 2024, is opening night at the Fallon House in Columbia for Sierra Repertory Theater’s performance of Little Shop of Horrors. Performances will continue through April 28th.

The Mokelumne Hill Veterans Memorial District will host the 14th annual Barry Young Memorial Crab Feed on Saturday starting at 5:30. Details are in the event listing here.

Join Chief Neil Gamez in Twain Harte for Fire Behavior Training this Saturday morning. The Twain Harte Area Community Emergency Response Team (THA CERT) is open to all with instructions on the fundamentals of fire behavior and how to stay safe. Attendees will get hands on experience on how to effectively and safely use a fire extinguisher to put a fire out, learn about wildfire risks living in Tuolumne County and what we can do to lessen these risks and so much more. Details to sign up are in the event listing.

Saturday is the FFA Easter Egg Hunt at the Wildcat Ranch for ages 0-12. The hunt begins at 10am, details are here.

Christian Heights Church is hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt Saturday in their Athletic Field beginning at 10 am.

At Mary Laveroni Community Park in Groveland at 9 am on Saturday there will be an Easter Egg Hunt. The Groveland Youth Center will have a Bunny Bake Sale Saturday at 10:15 am and there will be photos with the Easter Bunny.

Tuolumne Park and Recreation is hosting Easter Egg Hunts at Westside Memorial Park Saturday at 11:00 am. at the Westside Memorial Park. Details are here.

There will be a Mountain Ranch Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Mountain Ranch Community Park. Hunt for eggs and treats, win prizes, meet the Easter Bunny.

Columbia State Historic Park is hosting their Victorian Easter Parade Sunday. The event is coordinated by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Dress up in your Victoria Easter finery and march in the Victorian Easter Parade. Registration begins at 11 am, and the parade is at 12:30 pm. Columbia’s popular Easter Egg Hunts begin with the small Fry Egg Search at noon for ages 3 to 5, and after the Easter Parade, the Junior Egg Poachers (ages 6 to 8) at 2pm, and finally, the Great Egg Scramblers (ages 9 to 12) at 2:30 pm.

Ironstone will host their Breakfast with the Easter Bunny Sunday and the Easter Egg Hunt provided by the Lions Club. Egg hunts begin at 10 am for those 5 years old and under, at 10:30 am for age 6 to 8 years old, and 11 am is the last hunt for ages 9 to 12 years old.

A traditional Lutheran Easter Celebration will be held at St. Matthew Sonora on Sunday with both a classic 8am service and at a contemporary 10:30am service. Services will include festive music to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus and an Easter Potluck Buffet will occur at 9:15am between services at the church. Everyone is welcome.

The Twain Harte Rotary Easter Egg Hunt is Sunday at 1:00 pm. There will be a free Easter Egg Hunt for kids up through 6th grade at Eproson ball park Twain Harte and an all ages Egg Toss at 2:00 pm.

There is an Estate Sale in Sonora this weekend as well listed in our classifieds here.

