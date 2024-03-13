High Wind Warning For The Sierra Nevada

Calaveras Big Trees Park View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley from 5 PM this afternoon until 5 PM Friday. Additionally, a High Wind Warning will be in effect for the western slopes of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 11 PM tonight until 5 PM Friday. And finally, a High Wind Warning has also been issued for Yosemite National Park above 4,000 feet, from 11 PM tonight until 11 AM Friday.

In the Central Valley, north winds of twenty-five to thirty-five mph are forecast, with possible gusts up to forty-five mph.

In the mountains, northeast winds of forty to fifty-five mph are forecast with possible gusts up to seventy-five mph. The strongest winds will be above 4,000 feet.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving, if you must drive at all.

Damaging winds will blow down trees, tree limbs, power lines and a few power outages may result. Widespread power outages are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Please secure outdoor items, such as patio furniture, sports equipment, and trash cans prior to the onset of high winds. Even the most common objects become dangerous projectiles when picked up and carried by high winds.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches during the High Wind Warning. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs.