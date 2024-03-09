Winter Storm Watch For The Sierra Nevada

Bear Valley Resort View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

Heavy snow is in the forecast. The heaviest accumulations are expected from Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The snow levels will start out around 4,000 to 5,000 feet on Sunday, before lowering down to around 3,000 to 4,000 feet from late Sunday through Monday morning. The snow levels will then rise up to 4,500 to 5,500 feet, from late Monday through Tuesday.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from ten inches up to two feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The winds may gust as high as forty-five mph. Such gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult from delays, snow-covered roads, and chain controls.

Currently there are no chain, snow tire or 4 wheel drive requirements on Highways 108, 4, 120 or Highway 88.