Partly Cloudy
37.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sierra Snowpack Bumps Up To 118% Of Average

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
UC Berkeley Sierra Snow Lab Figures

UC Berkeley Sierra Snow Lab Figures

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The winter storms over the recent months have boosted California’s snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, which accounts for about 30% of the state’s water supply.

The UC Berkeley Sierra Snow Lab reports this morning that the Snow Water Equivalent (amount of water that can be obtained from the snowpack) is now up to 118% of the average for the date. Snow Water Equivalent is the figure most watched by water managers. It is also 99% of the April 1st average, which is the date when the snowpack typically reaches its peak.

Over the past week, 75.2 inches of fresh snow was recorded at the UC Berkeley Field Station in the Lake Tahoe area. The water year got off to a slow start but was boosted by a fresh round of storms and atmospheric rivers that arrived over the past couple of months. The next Department of Water Resources manual snowpack survey is scheduled for April 1.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 