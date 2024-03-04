Monday School Delays And Power Outages

Monday PG&E Power Outages View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several schools are starting late due to icy roads.

There are also multiple power outages around Strawberry and Pinecrest that started early this morning. Shortly after midnight, 688 PG&E customers lost electricity and the company stated that it was caused by weather-related issues. Then at 4 am an additional 51 customers nearby lost power, and the company said it was because of an equipment problem. Then at 4:56 am another 28 customers lost power, and PG&E again cited an equipment problem. It is unclear when all of the various outages in that area will be restored.