Monday School Delays And Power Outages

By B.J. Hansen
Monday PG&E Power Outages

Sonora, CA — Several schools are starting late due to icy roads.

You can find the full list by clicking here. Make sure to refresh the page throughout the morning in case any new schools are added.

There are also multiple power outages around Strawberry and Pinecrest that started early this morning. Shortly after midnight, 688 PG&E customers lost electricity and the company stated that it was caused by weather-related issues. Then at 4 am an additional 51 customers nearby lost power, and the company said it was because of an equipment problem. Then at 4:56 am another 28 customers lost power, and PG&E again cited an equipment problem. It is unclear when all of the various outages in that area will be restored.

