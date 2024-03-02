Resident Surprised By “Unwanted Guest”

Kalei Miller--SPD booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A Sonora resident came home to find a stranger on her doorstep, holding some of her belongings, and called 911.

On Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., Sonora Police were dispatched to the 570 block of Stewart Street after a resident reported an unknown person on their porch. When officers arrived, they questioned 26-year-old Kalei Miller of Columbia and noticed a box in her hand. It was full of change and came from inside the home. She also had some of the mail belonging to the victim.

A patdown of Miller revealed a small bag of a white, crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to police. Miller was arrested on felony burglary and drug-related charges. She was placed on $50,000 bail.