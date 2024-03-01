Update: Huge Tree Down On HWY 12, Stalling Traffic

CHP log with rain background View Photo

Update at 4:38 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 12 has reopened after a large tree came down near the Lime Creek Road intersection in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The branches were blocking the eastbound lane. As crews used chainsaws to cut up and remove the mess, CHP officers directed traffic.

Original post at 3:26 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — A section of Highway 12 in the Valley Springs area is stalling traffic after a large tree came crashing down on the roadway just after three this afternoon.

The CHP reports that it is blocking the eastbound lane, and officers are directing traffic that is getting backed up in the area. The tree came down near the Lime Creek Road intersection. Armed with chainsaws, a road crew has been called in to cut up and remove the timber. There is no estimated time as to when the roadway will reopen. Motorists may want to avoid the area by finding an alternative route.