Storm System Brings Friday Traffic Hazards

Yosemite, CA — There are some issues on the local roadways this Friday morning as a storm system passes through the region.

The CHP reports that a large boulder is impacting traffic in the Groveland area on Highway 120 near the upper intersection with Old Priest Grade. Caltrans is responding to investigate.

A vehicle has driven off Highway 108 and gone into a ditch near Bald Mountain Heliport Road up above Long Barn. No injuries were reported.

PG&E reports that there are no significant power outages in either Tuolumne or Calaveras counties this morning, but crews are staging resources in various parts of the region in anticipation of outages.

All schools in the Mother Lode are running as scheduled today.

Interfaith Social Services is closed today due to the weather.

Yosemite National Park is closed until at least noon on Sunday.

Click here for the latest information from the National Weather Service. The Blizzard Warning for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, and the upper elevations of Yosemite National Park, is in place through 10 am on Sunday.