Man Killed In Groveland Officer Involved Shooting Identified

By B.J. Hansen
Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday evening as 42-year-old Shawn Karr of Coulterville. His family has been notified.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

At around 11:05 pm on Tuesday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Merrell Road and Harper Road because it had an unreadable license plate. Two men were inside. One suspect ran away and the deputy followed after him. During the foot chase, the suspect pulled out a gun and was shot and killed by a deputy. Investigators cleared the scene at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office notes that the multi-agency investigation remains ongoing.

