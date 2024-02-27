No Ordinary Vending Machine In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – A twist on the typical junk food vending machines in Calaveras County, this new one offers health kits for free, including a life-saving drug.

Calaveras County Public Health has launched a public health vending machine, sponsored by Anthem, to provide resources that support community health needs. County health officials call it “groundbreaking,” especially since it will be stocked with the lifesaving drug Narcan. This medication is used to reverse opioid overdoses and “will help combat the local opioid crisis, according to county health officials.

“We are thrilled to introduce this innovative resource to the residents of Calaveras County,” said Cori Allen, Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency Director. “This resource allows us to expand access to critical public health supplies and support services, empowering individuals to take proactive steps towards improving their well-being.”

The vending machine also offers a range of essential items, including hygiene kits, summer safety kits, COVID-19 test kits, oral health kits, and tobacco quit kits, at no cost. The vending machine became available to the public last week and can be used during regular business hours at the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Building, located at 509 East St. Charles Street in San Andreas.

Allen added, “This initiative represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance community health and resilience.”