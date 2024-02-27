Traffic Delays On Two Busy Roadways In Tuolumne County

Road work with flagger View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays on two busy roadways in Tuolumne County.

Public works officials have hired Midstate Barrier, Inc. out of Stockton to perform guard rail repairs on O’Byrnes Ferry Road at Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road/Green Springs Run in the Jamestown area. Crews will also be making those same repairs on Twain Harte Drive in the Twain Harte area. The work will take place on Thursday, February 29, and Friday, March 1st.

Two-person flagging teams will delay travelers on O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Twain Harte Drive while the work is being completed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Public works officials remind drivers to slow down around crews and equipment while obeying all construction signs and traffic control personnel in the construction zone.