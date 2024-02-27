Clear
Two-Day Work On Tuolumne Road

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department is warning travelers that there will be delays both today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) along Tuolumne Road.

The company Crawford & Associates will be doing some geotechnical coring work. Flaggers will be on scene at various spots along Tuolumne Road spurring periodic lane closures. Additional specifics were not released. The work hours are 10 am – 5 pm today and 7am – 5 pm on Wednesday.

Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for periodic delays.

