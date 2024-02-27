Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Mother Lode

Snow in Twain Harte View Photo

The Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, will remain in effect until 4 AM Tuesday.

Snow remains in the forecast.

Additional snow accumulations of up to eight inches is possible, above the 6,000 foot elevation.

Winds could gust as high as fifty mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from early Thursday through Sunday morning. A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Yosemite National Park, from Thursday morning until Sunday afternoon. Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Yosemite National Park Valley floor and the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, from late Friday night until Sunday evening.

Extremely heavy snow and strong winds are in the forecast. The heaviest snow is expected on Friday.

The snow levels will initially start out on Thursday around 5,000 to 6,000 feet, before dropping to 2,000 feet by the weekend.

Light snow accumulations are possible at 2,000 feet. One to four feet of snow accumulation is likely above 2,500 feet. Two to twelve feet of total snow accumulation is expected above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five to sixty mph. Gusty winds could significantly reduce visibility and bring near whiteout conditions. Strong winds could also cause tree damage as well as power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.