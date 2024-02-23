Cloudy
Pilot Survives Plane Crash In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Valley Springs, CA — There was a plane crash Thursday afternoon in the Valley Springs area, and thankfully no injuries were reported, according to officials.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that it happened in the backcountry of Mt. Buena Vista above New Hogan Lake. The un-injured female pilot was able to call authorities after the crash and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office pinged her cell phone location.

A search and rescue operation was initiated with help from a CHP helicopter, and officials were able to locate the plane and rescue the pilot shortly before sunset. Details surrounding the crash are under investigation by the FAA. It is a single-engine plane that had recently departed from the Calaveras County Airport in San Andreas.

No additional details are immediately available.

