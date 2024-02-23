Alleged Fentanyl Dealer Busted Again

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 44-year-old Gina Cook, who was out on bail from an earlier fentanyl bust, on new drugs charges.

Back in July, she was one of four women arrested during a traffic stop where 200 grams of fentanyl were confiscated as part of a significant drug dealing operation.

This week on Wednesday evening, shortly before 10 pm, a deputy pulled over Cook, who was driving on Sawmill Flat Road, because she had an unreadable license plate.

Deputies found bags inside with varying amounts of fentanyl and $600 in cash. Cook was taken into custody, along with a passenger, 50-year-old Michael Boring. While being transported to jail, Cook told officials that she had additional fentanyl hidden in her possession and two more small containers of fentanyl were later confiscated. In total, deputies located approximately 48 grams.

Cook faces new charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while out on bail. Boring faces charges of possession of drug use paraphernalia.