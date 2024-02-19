Recent Storms Boost Sierra Nevada Snowpack Figures

NOAA Weather Map - 2/19/24 View Photo

Sonora, CA — After a slower-than-average start to the winter season, the Sierra Nevada snowpack is nearing normal levels for this time of the year.

The February 1st manual reading conducted by the California Department of Water Resources showed that the snow water equivalent was only 58% of the average for the date.

However, after a series of atmospheric river-type storm systems over recent weeks, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reports this morning that the snowpack is now 89% of average for this time of the year. At a manual reading near Lake Tahoe this morning, the Sierra Snow Lab reported a mix of rain and snow had fallen last night, and 10.2 inches of new snow was measured. Anywhere from 1-2 feet more is anticipated by tomorrow morning.

With additional precipitation on the horizon this week, the Sierra Nevada Snowpack could soon reach average amounts for the season.