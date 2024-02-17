Columbia Man Arrested For Rape

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA – A Columbia man was handcuffed for allegedly raping a teen and placed on $100,000 bail.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office recently received a report of the sexual assault of a 16-year-old minor that took place over one weekend earlier this month. There are a few details being released by investigators, including where the alleged rape took place, the circumstances surrounding the incident, whether any drugs or alcohol were involved, or if the teen is from outside the area or is a county resident.

Detectives interviewed the involved parties and reviewed available evidence, then took 18-year-old Zack Doyle into custody. Doyle was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center (DDC) on felony charges of rape where the victim is unconscious of the nature of the act and contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex crime.

Sheriff’s officials added, “This case is actively being investigated by detectives, and no further information will be released at this time.”