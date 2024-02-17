Helping Students Making Sense Of College Financial Aid Applications 

Old Columbia College logo View Photo

Columbia, CA — Columbia College is holding several Zoom meetings to assist students in filling out financial aid forms as the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

College officials advise students to submit their 2024–2025 Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) and California Dream Act Application (CADAA) applications as soon as possible, as they are available online. The deadline for these state grants is April 2, 2024.

For those needing help completing the forms, the college will be hosting Zoom meetings where students can ask one-on-one questions and aid in troubleshooting while filling out the applications. Use this link to join the Zoom sessions: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/98291538918

The college provided these Thursday Zoom sessions:

February 22nd, 2024 – 5:00 – 7:00pm

February 29th, 2024 – 5:00 – 7:00pm

March 14th, 2024 – 5:00 – 7:00pm

March 21st, 2024 – 5:00 – 7:00pm

March 28th, 2024 – 5:00 – 7:00pm

College officials detailed that students must create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID before the Zoom session, click here. The college has also partnered with the Motherlode Educational Opportunity Center (MEOC) with a participant application program to assist students during the meetings. This form also needs to be completed before these Zoom sessions. For further resources regarding financial aid, click here.