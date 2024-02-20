February Road Projects

PG&E Crew Along Rock Creek Road View Photo

A few road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the Caltrans projects scheduled this week.

On Highway 12 road striping will continue to impact one of the two lanes with a moving closure from the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line to Highway 49. The work is planned Tuesday, February 20, through Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with expected 5-minute delays to traffic in the area.

On Highway 26 there will be one-way traffic control from Higdon Road to North Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for utility work on Friday, February 23, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 the left and right shoulder will be closured from Six Mile Creek to Centennial Road for utility work beginning Wednesday, February 21, through Friday, February 23, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Crews will be checking the structural integrity of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge on Highway 120, next week, as required by the Federal Highway Administration. Beginning Monday, February 26, the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of March. There will be one-way traffic control from a half-mile east of the bridge to a half-mile west of the bridge with expected 10-minute delays. Traffic control is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. More details are here.

Caltrans has no planned lane closures or traffic restrictions in Tuolumne County this week.

Road projects are subject to change due to weather, availability of equipment, traffic incidents, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.