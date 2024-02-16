Flora To Speak About State Legislation Impacting Region

Assemblyman Heath Flora View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District 9 Republican Assemblyman Heath Flora.

His district covers local communities like Copperopolis, La Grange, and Oakdale, and stretches throughout a wide portion of the Central Valley.

Flora will speak about concerns he has related to the current state budget shortfall and highlight legislation he is introducing this current session.

Other topics will include a lack of forest management he sees in the state, fixes to address fire insurance costs, concerns related to rising homelessness, hurdles builders face to add new housing, AT&T’s plans to reduce landline availability, and Governor Newsom’s increasing national profile.