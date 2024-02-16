Homeless Care Survey Input Needed For Funding

Central Sierra Continuum of Care logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Homeless Services wants the public’s input on goals, needed services, and those that could be discontinued.

It and the Central Sierra Continuum of Care (CSCoC) are surveying their regional plan to reduce homelessness. The CSCoC, which serves the counties of Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne, aims to prevent, reduce, and end homelessness through effective community-wide efforts and services.

The continuum provides leadership, support, and resources for our regional partnership that results in safe and stabilized housing, addressing the needs of the homeless or those at risk of homelessness, stated Tuolumne County officials, adding, “Its purpose is to coordinate and plan services and initiatives surrounding homelessness, ensuring that knowledge is shared, relationships are built, and common goals are reached.”

The CoC is also responsible for obtaining federal funding for local programs. Community input is a required part of continued funding for the county. Click here to take the survey before the March 15th deadline.