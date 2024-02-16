Pair Leads Deputies On Vehicle And Foot Chase

Makiah Seidel -- TCSO booking photo View Photos

Jamestown, CA – An early morning chase in Jamestown resulted in the driver blowing through several stop signs and a pocket full of drugs being discovered on the passenger.

Seeing a speeding vehicle fly down Main Street and then right by a stop sign while turning westbound onto Highway 108 in the midnight hour on Sunday, February 11th, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies gave pursuit. The driver, 25-year-old Makiah Seidel of Jamestown, “ran at least three stop signs and turned the vehicle in the opposite direction, crossing double yellow lines, before stopping at Highway 108 and Chicken Ranch Road,” according to sheriff’s officials.

Seidel and her passenger, 27-year-old Dillon Robert Storm of Tuolumne, jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot, but both were quickly caught by deputies. A search of the two turned up methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia on Storm.

A sobriety test by a CHP officer determined that Seidel was driving under the influence. She was arrested for reckless evading, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and resisting arrest. She was placed on $50,000 bail. Storm was arrested for two outstanding felony warrants, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.