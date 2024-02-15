Local Students Honored For Success While Overcoming Adversity

Every Student Succeeding Nominees View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Association of School Administrators recognized 19 students from schools across Tuolumne County earlier today.

They were honored at an “Every Student Succeeding” event for their courage, strength, and determination, despite what life may throw at them.

The challenges the students faced ranged from homelessness to family tragedy to life disability. The students are a bright light and continue to attend school, keep their grades up, and serve as an example for others.

TCACSA members, along with their teachers and families, stated that they are proud to recognize them for who they are and the difference they make at their schools every day.

The Tuolumne County Every Student Succeeding Nominees are as follows:

Belleview Elementary – Trinity Martinez

Columbia Elementary – Anna Hoffman

Connections Academy – Kai Pradenas

Curtis Creek Elementary School – Demetrius Murphy

Dario Cassina High School – Amarra Barnard

Don Pedro High School – Caitlin Denys

Gold Rush Charter School – Jonathan (JJ) Tumelty

Jamestown Elementary – Jesse Miller

Sonora Elementary – Tanis Terzani

Sonora High School – Isaac Corral

Soulsbyville Elementary – Kaylee Curtis

Summerville Elementary – Riles Pitman

Summerville High School – Molly Thompson

TCSOS Special Education – Zane Jongeward

Ted Bird High School – Charles Riddell

Tenaya Elementary – Eddie Moore-Johnson

Tioga High School – Michael Boring

Tuolumne Learning Center – Malia Farmer

Twain Harte Elementary – David Santibanez