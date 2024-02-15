Local Students Honored For Success While Overcoming Adversity
Every Student Succeeding Nominees
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Association of School Administrators recognized 19 students from schools across Tuolumne County earlier today.
They were honored at an “Every Student Succeeding” event for their courage, strength, and determination, despite what life may throw at them.
The challenges the students faced ranged from homelessness to family tragedy to life disability. The students are a bright light and continue to attend school, keep their grades up, and serve as an example for others.
TCACSA members, along with their teachers and families, stated that they are proud to recognize them for who they are and the difference they make at their schools every day.
The Tuolumne County Every Student Succeeding Nominees are as follows:
Belleview Elementary – Trinity Martinez
Columbia Elementary – Anna Hoffman
Connections Academy – Kai Pradenas
Curtis Creek Elementary School – Demetrius Murphy
Dario Cassina High School – Amarra Barnard
Don Pedro High School – Caitlin Denys
Gold Rush Charter School – Jonathan (JJ) Tumelty
Jamestown Elementary – Jesse Miller
Sonora Elementary – Tanis Terzani
Sonora High School – Isaac Corral
Soulsbyville Elementary – Kaylee Curtis
Summerville Elementary – Riles Pitman
Summerville High School – Molly Thompson
TCSOS Special Education – Zane Jongeward
Ted Bird High School – Charles Riddell
Tenaya Elementary – Eddie Moore-Johnson
Tioga High School – Michael Boring
Tuolumne Learning Center – Malia Farmer
Twain Harte Elementary – David Santibanez