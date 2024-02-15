Tuolumne County Chamber Of Commerce Announces Community Award Winners

Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce View Photo

Sonora, CA — A mixer will take place this evening (February 15) to celebrate the recipients of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Awards for both 2022 and 2023.

For many years the chamber held an installation dinner and gala to recognize the winners, but this year they will be honored at a business mixer at Adventist Health Sonora’s Primary Care Pavilion at 900 Mono Way.

The chamber will be recognizing award winners for two years since an event was not held to recognize 2022 recipients.

The business mixer will also feature a tour and presentation about Heart Health Awareness Month, and some networking, appetizers, beverages, and a raffle. It will run from 5-7pm and the community is welcome to attend.

The award winners to be recognized are below:

2023

Business of the Year – Chicken Ranch Casino

Citizen of the Year – Darrell Slocum

Entrepreneur of the Year – David Graham

Excellence in Government – Jaron Brandon

Non-profit of the Year – Center For a Non-Violent Community

2022

Business of the Year – Local Collective

Citizen of the Year – Serena Ochs

Entrepreneur of the Year – LeeAnn Hatton

Excellence in Government – Anaiah Kirk

Non-profit of the Year – Lantern of Light Suicide Prevention

Teacher of the Year – Kayce McLean