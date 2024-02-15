Tuolumne County Chamber Of Commerce Announces Community Award Winners
Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce
Sonora, CA — A mixer will take place this evening (February 15) to celebrate the recipients of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Awards for both 2022 and 2023.
For many years the chamber held an installation dinner and gala to recognize the winners, but this year they will be honored at a business mixer at Adventist Health Sonora’s Primary Care Pavilion at 900 Mono Way.
The chamber will be recognizing award winners for two years since an event was not held to recognize 2022 recipients.
The business mixer will also feature a tour and presentation about Heart Health Awareness Month, and some networking, appetizers, beverages, and a raffle. It will run from 5-7pm and the community is welcome to attend.
The award winners to be recognized are below:
2023
Business of the Year – Chicken Ranch Casino
Citizen of the Year – Darrell Slocum
Entrepreneur of the Year – David Graham
Excellence in Government – Jaron Brandon
Non-profit of the Year – Center For a Non-Violent Community
2022
Business of the Year – Local Collective
Citizen of the Year – Serena Ochs
Entrepreneur of the Year – LeeAnn Hatton
Excellence in Government – Anaiah Kirk
Non-profit of the Year – Lantern of Light Suicide Prevention
Teacher of the Year – Kayce McLean