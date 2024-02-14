Two Arrested After Tossing Gun During Short Chase In Amador County

Handgun found under the vehicle's hood -- ACSO photo View Photos

Amador County, CA – A short chase in the Sutter Creek area of Amador County ended with two arrests, but not before the suspects threw a gun and magazine from the vehicle—ironically, one of the suspects had been released from the San Joaquin County Jail just five days before.

A deputy recently patrolling along Ridge Road in Sutter Creek spotted a pickup without properly displayed license plates. Near Running Gold Road, the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off, continuing to drive along the shoulder of the roadway. The driver halted about a half mile down the roadway when the occupants tossed out a loaded handgun magazine from the passenger side window.

The driver, 42-year-old Lemar Nasir, and his passenger, 30-year-old James Newman, both of Manteca, were questioned. A record check revealed both were convicted felons, and the passenger was on Post-Release Community Supervisor (PRCS).

A search of the truck uncovered a loaded handgun hidden in the engine compartment, as can be seen in the image box. Deputies learned it had been stolen from San Joaquin County two days prior. Also turned up in the search were drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.

A review of the patrol car camera showed that while the driver was refusing to stop, the occupants also threw a second stolen and loaded handgun out of the passenger side window.

The pair was arrested for numerous firearm and drug-related charges.