County Moving Forward With Plan To Relocate Ambulance Services

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to post a notice of intent to purchase a 15,300 square-foot building, and adjacent property, at 20111 Cedar Road in Sonora.

It is owned by Quail Associates and has been rented by the county for the past 29 years. It currently houses the Tuolumne County Public Health Department and the Department of Social Services.

Ambulance services are housed at a CAL Fire facility, but the fire agency has alerted the county that it needs the space for future expansion.

Tuolumne County has worked out a deal to purchase the Cedar Road property for $2.5 million (appraisal was $2.6 million) so that ambulance services can relocate into the portion currently used by the Department of Social Services. The funding for the acquisition will come from the Ambulance Service fund and be paid back with rent fees.

The Public Health Department will remain at the Cedar Road location and the Social Services will relocate to the former TGH campus.

The supervisors collectively agreed it is a better investment to purchase the property rather than have to worry about rent increases and landlords potentially selling the space to someone else. The vote was unanimous, minus the vote of David Goldemberg who was absent.