Strategic Plan Developed For State Parks

Sacramento, CA — The California State Parks has released a five-year strategic plan that identifies priorities for the state park system, which locally includes Railtown 1897, Columbia State Park, and Calaveras Big Trees.

The plan is entitled, “Path Forward,” and you can read it in its entirety by clicking here.

State Parks Director, Armando Quintero, says, “The Path Forward strategic plan is about resilience and focusing on how we prepare the department for the century ahead. California needs these natural and cultural resources for everyone’s well-being. State Parks leadership, employees, and partners are committed to caring for your California. This is where you live.”

The plan will be used when developing projects and objectives for the state park system. There are eight strategic themes, which are listed below.

EMPLOYEE DEVELOPMENT

Invest in and prioritize the intentional hiring, development, promotion, safety, and involvement of employees to promote a diverse workforce and an equitable and inclusive workplace. NATURAL AND CULTURAL RESOURCES

Protect, preserve, and interpret natural and cultural resources. ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE

Inspire a culture that is proactive, inclusive, and adapts to continuous change. EQUITY

Ensure equity and meaningful connections through partnerships, universal access, and relevancy for all people. OPERATIONS

Deliver the highest-quality operations that include premier recreational and educational programming. SYSTEMS

Maintain information management systems to keep pace into the 21st century. PUBLIC SAFETY

Provide professional and comprehensive public safety and protection. ADMINISTRATION

Achieve consistent and efficient administration functionality through improved communication, supportive management, and transparency.