Amador County Search And Rescue Team Saves Lost Skier

Amador County, CA — A San Francisco man is lucky to be alive after he got lost in a remote location east of Silver Lake in Amador County, forcing him to spend the night in freezing temperatures.

On Friday, February 10th, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office got a report that 34-year-old Mihayl Petkov had texted friends that he needed help. He told them he had left the boundaries of the Kirkwood Ski Resort late in the afternoon and had attempted to ski to safety, but fell in the powder and was unable to reattach his skis.

Amador Search and Rescue personnel using snowmobiles, a snowcat, and a CHP helicopter were able to find Petkov but could not get to him due to dangerous conditions at night. A second rescue attempt was made in the morning with the Kirkwood Ski Patrol. This time, the helicopter successfully found a safe place to land, rescuing and transporting Petkov back to Kirkwood. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public, “It is important to stay within resort boundaries and be prepared for the worst situations, as rescuers might not be able to reach you immediately.”